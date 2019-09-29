Telling Ass Tekashi 6ix9ine Thinks Rappers Hating On His Snitching Are Jealous

The twisted logic of Tekashi 6ix9ine has a great deal to do with the predicament he finds himself in. For example, the infamous Brooklyn rapper thinks fellow artists who have issues with his snitching ways are just jealous.

Oh, that’s what it is?

Reports TMZ:

Sources close to the embattled rapper tell TMZ … Tekashi is well aware of the hate he’s been receiving either on camera, in interviews or on social media from his peers, but he doesn’t give a crap about any of it — ’cause he thinks those folks are foolhardy haters.

In fact, we’re told Tekashi has strong words for those people — which is a LONG list at this point, BTW — and it goes something like this … just wait and see.

According to our sources, Tekashi believes him testifying against his old crew will be forgotten almost instantly as soon as he’s released from prison — and he also thinks he’ll be more popular than ever with the masses … which, of course, means $$$$ in his pocket.

We’re told he thinks that anyone in the rap game who’s spoken ill of him since this whole legal ordeal began are not only envious, but threatened by him … afraid that he’ll pass ’em up and leave ’em in the dust when he gets out and starts making hits again.

This attitude shouldn’t be surprising considering Tekashi dismissed advice from just about everyone when it was clear his antics would make him a target in the streets and of the Feds.

Washed rappers are the last people to know that they are washed.

