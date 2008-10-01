BET Cancelling "Rap City"

BET network has confirmed plans to cancel its long-running Hip-Hop series Rap City, effective by the end of this month.

Created by broadcasting veteran Alvin Jones in 1989, the video series chronicled Hip-Hop’s growing video music market, competing directly with Yo! MTV Raps.

The fledgling series was able to distinguish itself from its larger MTV competitor by not just focusing on mainstream rappers, but also championing videos and interviews from underground and up and coming artists.

Originally hosted by “The Mayor of Rap City” Chris Thomas for its first several years, Rap City’s “golden age” was 1994-1999, when the program was hosted by the colorful and knowledgeable duo of Joe Clair and Leslie Segar AKA Big Lez.

