What To Watch Thursday: 10.02.08

Thursday, October 2nd!

Sex… With Mom & Dad, MTV, 7:00pm –

This new MTV program finds children interacting candidly with their folks about the ins and outs of doing the in-and-out. With Maury Povich, Jerry Springer and AIDS running rampant – this show serves as a healthy alternative to bring awareness to sex and helps to bridge the communication gap between sexually active youth and their parents.

Ugly Betty, ABC, 8:00pm –

New Mode magazine editor, Wilhemina, tries to convince Betty to be her direct assistant, but Betty is unsure of taking the gig. Meanwhile, Daniel tries to keep his son in the U.S. and through trying to play the game, he hits a snag in the process. In the end, Christina finally finds a reason to be leery of his husband. All that and more on Ugly Betty at 8:00pm.

Smallville, CW, 8:00pm –

Chloe and Clark are the stars of tonight’s episode as Oliver (Green Arrow) collapses to an unknown illness and together they find out that the hero-in-secret only has hours to live. In hopes of finding a cure, Chloe and Clark go on the hunt and are faced against an immeasurable odd – that Chloe helps to get rid of – much to Clark’s surprise.

Supernatural, CW, 9:00pm –

MUST WATCH! Dean is sent back in time and meets his parents as they’re on the verge of falling in love. The Winchester Boy’s grandfather may also be holding an important key to the puzzle as the brothers try to figure out what their case is all about. All that and more tonight at 9:00pm!

Jennifer Hudson: In The Spotlight, BET, 10:00pm –

The Oscar Award winning, American Idol reject who’s star power grew after her dazzling performance in Dreamgirls sits down with BET to talk about her self-titled debut album. In addition to speaking on the ups and downs of her career, hinting at a few love interests and being the cutie-pie that she regularly is – the Chicago songstress also performs choice cuts from the album. Be sure to join Jennifer Hudson – In The Spotlight – at 10:00pm.

Little Britain U.S.A., HBO, 11:00pm –

The premiere of this British sketch-comedy series, Little Britain U.S.A. finds stars, Lou and Andy embarking on a vacation to the States; welcoming Rosie O’Donnell to a weight-loss meeting and a woman has a serious heart-to-heart (…with too much info…) about drug use with her grandson. Get some laughs from the other side of the pond, courtesy of HBO at 11:00pm!

