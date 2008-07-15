VIDEO: Drinks With David Banner

When I’m not interviewing, I’m probably having a cocktail, so I figured – why not do both at the same time? So welcome to “Drinks With…”, where we loosen up celebrities with a cocktail or four and chat about anything and everything. Our first victim was David Banner, whose album, The Greatest Story Ever Told, was released on Tuesday (July 15). However, few are aware that, aside from rapping, Banner is a political figure, activist and actor. We met up with him at New York City’s Blue Owl bar to chat, and he had more than a few things to say about the industry today. Check it out below!

