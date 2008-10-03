Buckshot Released From Hospital

After spending 8 days hospitalized in intensive care, the legendary MC, Buckshot, has been released from the hospital, and is now resting at his home in Brooklyn, NY. Upon returning from a 3 week European Tour last week, the Black Moon and Boot Camp Clik frontman suffered a series of seizures.

While it’s still unclear what caused the seizures, Doctors believe that Buckshot was physically drained and became severely dehydrated to the extent that caused his body to shut down and suffer 9 seizures in less than 1 day. Buckshot was in good spirits today as he left the hospital, and is looking forward to his next endeavors as he prepares to finish his group project with KRS-ONE, begin work on his third album with super-producer 9th Wonder, as well as a 4th studio album from BLACK MOON (DJ EVIL DEE and 5FT).

In a statement this morning, Buckshot said “I want to thank all the fans who called and wrote emails extending their well wishes and prayers. All the support helped me recover that much quicker.”

In true Buckshot fashion, he left the hospital dancing. With his health returning and with the release of Heltah Skeltah’s “D.I.R.T.” album and DJ Revolution’s “KING OF THE DECKS” album; both in stores this week on Duck Down Records, he’s got good reason to celebrate.

Reporters caught him outside the hospital with the Duck Down Man moments after leaving the Hospital doing the Macarena…

