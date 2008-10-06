Backyard Brawler Kimbo Gets Sliced in 14 Seconds

Florida-based streetfighter Kimbo Slice was knocked-out in 14 seconds by a underdog Seth Petruzelli. The upset was the first loss for Slice as a mixed martial artist.

After demolishing opponents in the streets and backyards of Miami, FL Slice (real name Kevin Ferguson) made his Mixed Martial Arts debut in 2007 against former WBO Heavyweight champion boxer Ray Mercer at Cage Fury Fighting Championships 5, in Atlantic City on June 23, 2007. Slice defeated Mercer in 1:12 applying a choke hold.

On Saturday Kimbo Slice was originally scheduled to fight former UFC star Ken Shamrock, but a training injury sustained hours before the match forced Pretrulli to replace him in the ring at the last minute. The lack of preparation didn’t seem to faze the underdog, as witnessed in the video below. Slice’s record as a professional is now 3 and 1.

Not surprisingly, Shamrock is more eager than ever to face Kimbo Slice after his loss. “This (cut) will heal up soon and I will hope they will put this together again because he deserves a beating,” Shamrock told the Sporting News. “And I’d like to give it to him.”

Kimbo Slice’s first publicized loss was to Boston police officer Sean Gannon in an unsanctioned street fight.

