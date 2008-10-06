Rappers Dominate NBA 2K9 Soundtrack

A number of popular Hip-Hop acts will provide the soundtrack to 2K Sports’ 2K9. The Beastie Boys, Gnarls Barkley, N.E.R.D.,Santogold, The Pharcyde and others contribute previously released material, while The Cool Kids contributed a new recording titled “2K Pennies” and DJ UNK contributed the new song “In Yo Face.”

Rappers and artists like Aceyalone, Bobbito Garcia, ?uestlove and A Tribe Called Quest’s Phife Dawg are also featured in 2K9, as in game characters.

For a tracklisting and statements from the Kool Kids go to www.Allhiphop.com.

Also On The Urban Daily: