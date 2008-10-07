BP Group Spotlight: FANS OF OLE SKOOL

TheUrbanDaily.com is dedicated to letting you know what is hot and happening right now in music and entertainment. Yet, after peeping the Raphael Saadiq article and the old school R&B vibe brought to the table, I had to share this corner of BlackPlanet with you.

Old School Music

The Fans of Ole Skool group on BlackPlanet features over 12,000 members to share your love of classic R&B music with. The pre-selected tunes are also relaxing. Whether you are old school or new you can still find where your favorite samples come from. I hope to see you there.

