Birthplace Of Hip-Hop Sold For $7 Million

The building that helped give birth to Hip-Hop was sold to a new owner last week for $7 million dollars, AllHipHop.com has confirmed. Developer Mark Karasick outbid the current tenants for 1520 Sedgwick Avenue, which is located in the Bronx.

DJ Kool Herc and his sister threw a party on August 11, 1973, in the first floor recreational room of 1520 Sedgwick Avenue (see photo below). The address is recognized as the place that Kool Herc hosted his first parties with his sister Cindy, eventually leading to the birth of Hip-Hop music in the early 1970’s. In July of 2007, 1520 Sedgwick was declared eligible to be listed as a state and federal landmark.

A Sedgwick and Cedar clothing line was started in 2006 named for the historic building and its location.

