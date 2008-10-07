Rhyme of The Week: Murs, "The Science"

On his latest CD, Murs For President, the Warner Bros Records MC shows a better understanding of America’s ills than some of the real-life candidates. Listen to the lyrics from his cut “The Science” for proof.

“The Science”

MURS

Murs for President

…Now let me give my hypothesis, an educated guess

On why my people on the whole seem to be such a mess

Genocide, the deliberate extermination of a race, culture, or an entire nation

Centuries ago they brought us here on a boat

Enslaved us, beat us til our spirit was broke

Then they gave us freedom and a little bit of hope

Then they killed our leaders and they gave us dope (crack)

From the C.I.A. by way of Nicaragua, shipped to Rick Ross, he’s the black godfather

Now Oscar Blandon was his known supplier, he snitched on Rick so he could retire

Ratted on Ricky so he got out quickly, now this is where the situation gets a little sticky

Not a citizen of the U.S.A. he got released and got hired by the D.E.A.

The he got his green card by the I.N.S.

But that should’ve never happened due to previous arrests

See our government seems to think that there’s a difference

Between powdered cocaine and crack, for instance

You get five years for five grams of crack

But in the powdered form you have a hundred times that

Now who has the rock, and who has the powder?

Who’s the oppressed and who has the power?

They want you to fail so you wind up in jail

You know how much they make while you sittin in that cell?

Billions of dollars for inmate facilities

You sell yourself back into slavery willingly

Its not black and white, it’s so much more

It’s the rich stayin rich and the poor stayin poor

The poor white’s meth, the poor black’s crack

It’s not about race and once you realize that, we as a nation are free to move on

And become one people, a movement, strong

[ione_audio align=”center”]

Also On The Urban Daily: