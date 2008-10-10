What To Watch This Weekend!

Every night, The Urban Daily’s resident TV blogger, Kevin L. Clark, gives you his What To Watch rundown for everything on point that’s on television. Here’s what you should check out for the weekend of October 10th-12th!

FRIDAY:

American History X, FX, 6:00pm –

Edward Norton earned a well-deserved Best Actor Oscar nomination for his portrayal of a reformed white supremist trying to save his little brother from going down a similar path. A very hard-to-watch film, hopefully FX is going to air the unedited version. A must watch – particularly in these trying times. Be sure to tune in to American History X at 6:00pm.

Everybody Hates Chris, CW, 8:00pm –

MUST WATCH! This new episode of the Brooklyn native comedian’s life and times gets an upgrade on the CW. Chris (Tyler James Williams) agrees to help an androgynous student who needs assistance in home-ec in exchange for being hooked up with a hot classmate. Tonya and Drew agree to take care of Mr. Omar’s fish while he’s away which prove to be some funny results. Tune in to the CW tonight at 8:00pm.

The Chappelle Show, Comedy Central, 9:00pm –

Oh, how we need Dave Chappelle’s colorful color commentary right now! As we countdown to V-day, sit down with some popcorn and relax as the Ohio native spoofs a certain car commercial and satires a Kinkos-esque training video. All that and more at 9:00pm on Comedy Central.

Life, NBC, 10:00pm –

A student acting as a corrections officer for a university’s prison experiment ends up dead and it’s up to the stars of NBC’s newest show to figure out what happened. It’ll be my first time watching it, as it’s a first time that Life has made it to the What to Watch charts. Tune in at 10:00pm and see if it’s worth the wait.

Real Time With Bill Maher, HBO, 11:00pm –

Bill Maher will sure have some jokes for Friday’s newest episode of his award-winning political ranting extravaganza – Real Time With Bill Maher. After a hilarious week of bore-tastical debates and jokes back and forth between McCain and Obama, Maher weighs in with a group of talking heads at 11:00pm on HBO.

SATURDAY:

Three Kings, Cinemax, 7:00pm –

This audacious blend of political satire, drama and action brings three of the best and brightest of Hollywood together for this war-inspired flick. Four G.I.’s try to steal a cache of gold at the end of the Gulf War. Ice Cube, Mark Wahlberg, Spike Jonze and George Clooney star in Three Kings airing on Cinemax!

Countdown to Armageddon, History Channel, 8:00pm –

Sit down with your loved ones as not everything the politicans have been saying recently are lies. The world is in dire need of attention and on History Channel’s Countdown to Armageddon, you’ll be able to see the potential threats that could make life on Earth extinct. Get your “green” on at 8:00pm with Countdown to Armageddon.

UFC 87: Seek and Destroy, Spike, 9:00pm –

MUST WATCH! Mixed martial arts action galore has crowds going ape shiite at the Target Center in Minneapolis! Scheduled fights include George St. Pierre versus Jon Fitch; former WWE champion, Brock Lesnar versus Heath Herring and Kenny Florian versus Roger Huerta. Bloodsport at its finest on Saturday at 9:00pm.

NBA Exhibition: Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns, TNT, 10:00pm –

Gearing up for the NBA season, stay tune in to TNT to watch Steve Nash and his playoff prone Suns go against Carmelo Anthony, Allen Iverson and the woeful Denver Nuggets. Fantasy ballers prepare yourselves – this is one to watch out for. Does Shaq still have it? Can Amare carry the squad if they struggle? Should the Nuggets have traded Kenyon Martin? Tune in at 10:00pm and find out for yourselves.

Shin Chan, Adult Swim, 11:00pm –

This risque show about a family’s every day life is hilarious and one to check out on Adult Swim. The cartoon is one that takes jokes to the next level. If you have a strong stomach and an even stronger sense of humor, watch this show at 11:00pm on the Cartoon Network’s late night bonanza – Adult Swim.

SUNDAY:

Football Night in America, NBC, 7:00pm –

With the end of the week finally making it known, which sucks… But as we dread Monday’s approach, tune in to NBC’s Football Night in America. An in-depth analysis about the week of football and all the happenings that you may or may not have missed. Sticking to the script with your favorite play-by-play callers, kick off your weekend farewell with Football Night in America on NBC.

What’s Eating Victoria Beckham?, BBC, 8:00pm –

The wife of the world’s most popular soccer, er… I mean… futbol player – Victoria Beckham – has her own show on the BBC. Sunday’s episode finds her transitioning from being Posh Spice – 1/4th of the Epic Fail group – The Spice Girls to becoming her own woman invested in things that the Queen Mum can be proud of. You too can be proud of Mrs. Beckham on Sunday at 8:00pm on the BBC.

Desperate Housewives, ABC, 9:00pm –

The girls are continuing to make their run (which I hope won’t turn them into the new millennium Golden Girls) into the ratings stratosphere with another season of Desperate Housewives. Gaby and Susan get into an awfully delicious catfight after an altercation jumped off between their kids. Tom and Dave form a garage band after their wives tell them that their old. All that and more to digest if you get a chance to tune in to ABC at 9:00pm.

Making of ‘The Secret Life of Bees,’ BET, 10:00pm –

BET is stepping up to the plate with an in-depth look at the film adaptation of Sue Monk Kidd’s novel The Secret Life of Bees. Set in the early 1960s in South Carolina, the film stars Dakota Fanning, Queen Latifah, Alicia Keys and Jennifer Hudson. Directed by Love & Basketball’s Gina Prince-Bythewood – tune in at 10:00pm to check out the behind-the-scenes look on BET.

Dexter, Showtime, 11:00pm –

I’m kind of salty that I haven’t had the chance to check out this show when it used to be on CBS. But Dexter is shaping up to be a guilty pleasure with Sunday’s episode finding serial-killer du jour running across an R. Kelly like individual; Freebo is accused of a crime that he didn’t commit and Dexter can’t do anything to help. It’s blood, guts and 12 Play on Sunday at 11:00pm.

