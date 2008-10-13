What To Watch Monday: 10.13.08

Every night, The Urban Daily’s resident TV blogger, Kevin L. Clark, gives you his What To Watch rundown for everything on point that’s on television. Here’s what you should check out for Monday, October 13th!

Inside the Actors Studio, Bravo, 7:00pm –

Christian Slater has been a star ever since a child and with a new show making headlines on TV, James Lipton sits down with the embattled star to discuss his craft. The star of My Own Worst Enemy talks about his ups and downs in Hollywood, his relationships and career in this 15th season opener of Inside the Actors Studio.

Chuck, NBC, 8:00pm –

This hokey NBC television show has found its own popularity in the fact that somethings just go underneath the radar. On Chuck, Sarah’s ex-flame and partner, Bryce Larkin (Matthew Bomer) returns and goes undercover with her as an overly touchy-feely couple… which makes Chuck a jealous guy. Watch as sparks fly on NBC’s Chuck at 8:00pm.

Heroes, NBC, 9:00pm –

I’ve been kind of iffy about this newest season of Heroes. Happy that it’s back on and past the writer’s strike, I’m kind of disappointed with all the plot twists. Equally eager to see how it all works out, tonight’s episode finds Claire hunting a Level 5 escapee who can create black holes; Ando frets Hiro’s association with Daphne and Knox and Suresh’s mutation prompt him to find a cure. Will there be more questions or answers on tonight’s episode of Heroes? You be the judge!

Roast of Bob Saget, Comedy Central, 10:00pm –

Co-star and best friend, John Stamos, hosts the roasting of Full House’s favorite dad – Bob Saget. Fellow roasters include Susie Essman, Greg Giraldo and Jeffrey Ross. Sorry, no Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen appearances, you pervs… But be sure to tune in to the jokes on Comedy Central at 10:00pm.

The O’Reilly Factor, FOX, 11:00pm –

Everyone’s favorite talking head (pause…) is back at it again with his FOX tactics. As the week begins and the countdown to November 4th continues, O’Reilly will probably have some things to say about last week’s presidential debate, Joe Biden vs. Sarah Palin and his major use of those spelling bee words will make sure everyone will have a dictionary on standby. Check him out on FOX at 11:00pm.

Also On The Urban Daily: