What To Watch Tuesday: 10.14.08

Every night, The Urban Daily’s resident TV blogger, Kevin L. Clark, gives you his What To Watch rundown for everything on point that’s on television. Here’s what you should check out for Tuesday, October 14th!

Rachel Zoe Project, BRAVO, 7:00pm –

Rachel puts on the glitz and glamour when she preps for the Oscars, but a family tragedy glooms up the glam occasion. In other events, Rachel plans an anniversary party for Rodger and guides the style of Molly Sims. Fashionistas get your game on point with the Rachel Zoe Project on Bravo!

You Got Served, BET, 8:00pm –

Members of the now-defunct and highly criticized group, B2K, show out their dancing and acting talent on You Got Served. Co-star Marques Houston uses his Sister, Sister talent to boost this film to acclaimed fame. Honestly, the dancing is on point and you’ll be copying these moves for years to come. Props to J-Boog for showcasing his diversity. It all goes down on 8:00pm on BET.

The Nuclear Option, CNBC, 9:00pm –

McCain mentioned this a million times during his presidential debate versus Democratic candidate Barack Obama. CNBC profiles the pros, cons and the challenges that come with using nuclear energy. Be sure to tune in to this highly informative piece at 9:00pm.

Madden Nation, ESPN, 10:00pm –

Think you have the skills to become a certified Maddenite? Well, these video game wizards put their skills to work on ESPN’s Madden Nation. The group of gamers travel across the country to battle each other and NFL players for the title and a serious cash prize. Change the dial to ESPN at 10:00pm for all the gridiron action.

MANswers, SPIKE, 11:00pm –

Are you a man? You probably have questions about life that need answering… Spike presents MANswers – a guide to knowing the truth about improbable questions. Tonight’s episode features cute-but-deadly animals, midget prostitutes and beer’s impact on mammary glands are explained and examined at 11:00pm.

Also On The Urban Daily: