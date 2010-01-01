FRIDAY FIVE: 40 Years Of Sesame Street Hop

This ain’t rappin, this is street-hop! This year the gang at Sesame Street celebrates 40 Years of edutainment! So for this Friday Five I’m highlighting Big Bird and the crew’s influence on hip-hop. This post is brought to you by the letter U:)

1) MF DOOM “Kookies”

Samples the outrro of the Sesame Street theme song, “Funky Chimes.” (Props to SRD)

2) Alchemist and Agallah, “Crookie Monster”

3) The AOK collective flips the familiar chant into a crowd wrecking group anthem.

4) DJ Jazzy Jeff has the original Sesame Street mixing board in his studio!

The Kenny Burns Show: Atlantic City With Dj Jazzy Jeff from KENNY BURNS on Vimeo.

5) “Ante Up”

This classic mash-up of Bert and Ernie doing M.O.P’s “Ante Up” has over 4 million views on Youtube.

Also On The Urban Daily: