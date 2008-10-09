T.I. Makes History With New Album; Tops Charts

Atlanta rap star T.I. has taken his hit making streak to the next level with a historic showing on this week’s Billboard albums and singles charts.

The rapper’s latest release, Paper Trail, entered the Billboard 200 at No. 1 with 568,000 copies sold in its first week.

The ranking, which was echoed on Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums, Top Rap Albums and Top Digital Albums charts, marks T.I.’s third consecutive number one album behind his last two platinum-certified albums, 2006’s King and 2007’s T.I. VS. T.I.P.

To read more about T.I.’s record-breaking achievements go to Allhiphop.com

Also On The Urban Daily: