Ne-Yo and Marilyn Manson To Team Up On New Song

Yes, you read that right: R&B singer Ne-Yo recently revealed a possible collaboration with shock-rocker Marilyn Manson.

“It’s going to be interesting…I have no idea what we’re going to do, what it’s going to sound like. Just Ne-Yo and Marilyn Manson in the same room-we’re going to figure something out.”

E! Online reports that Manson’s people reached out to Ne-Yo after a claim that he had the ability to pen a song for Manson in a recent interview. Looks like Ne-Yo is looking to redefine the meaning of “cross-over artist.”

