1800 Tequila's "Caramel Apple Pie"

Fall’s here, which means it’s high time for apple picking, spiked hot cider, falling leaves, and chilly nights. So why not warm up with a cocktail that tastes like Turkey Day dessert?

So, last week a few friends and I made ourselves a few hot toddies (whiskey and tea) and went apple picking to celebrate autumn. However, we really ended up drunk and with MUCH fewer apples than we’d intended on accumulating, so there wasn’t much we could make with our bounty as we’d originally planned. What to do?

Now, I’m not much for desserts, but I certainly am one for tasty cocktails. So instead of curling up with a drink and a hot slice of caramel-drizzled apple pie, I’d rather follow a good meal with a drink that just tastes like I’d been laboring in the kitchen for hours. Maybe I’ll just put on a flour-dusted apron and pretend I’m toasting to all my hard apple picking and subsequent apple-dessert-baking instead.

CARAMEL APPLE PIE

1 oz 1800 Silver Tequila

1/2 oz. butterscotch schnapps

1 oz apple cider

1 tsp lemon juice

apple slice garnish

fill cocktail shaker with ice

add tequila, schnapps, cider, and lemon juice

shake well and strain into martini glass

garnish with apple slices

