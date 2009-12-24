VIDEO: Robin Thicke Says Have Sex For Christmas

During a promo night for his new album Sex Therapy, R&B star Robin Thicke explained why his latest CD is recession friendly.

“I thought about all of the stress we have in our day and money problems we all have,” he said. “I just thought at the end of the day how can I please my woman if I can’t buy her what she needs all the time? Maybe I can give her some sex therapy.”

The album features guest appearances from Jay-Z, Lil Kim, Nikki Minaj as well as a cover of Rakim’s “Mahogany.” (Not quite sure why he doesn’t consider it an Al Green cover but I’ll let you all work that out.)

Sex Therapy is in stores now and might make a great stocking stuffer.