UPDATE: Diddy Says Day 26 Still Part Of Bad Boy

UPDATE:

Diddy tells Philly’s 100.3 FM DJ Kendra G that Day 26 is still part of the Bad Boy family.

Day 26, the R&B quintet put together by Diddy during “Making The Band 4,” have ended their relationship with Bad Boy Records. Diddy recently signed a new distribution deal for the label with Interscope Records. Day 26 will remain on Atlantic Records, the former distributor of Bad Boy Records. “Bad Boy is always our family, but we’re with Atlantic right now,” member Willie Taylor told The BoomBox.