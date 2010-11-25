REWIND: Thanksgiving According To Ras Kass

When it came out in 1996 Ras Kass’ “Nature Of The Threat” (from his debut Soul On Ice) was one of the most controversial rap songs ever recorded. Offering an alternative view of world history detailing the evolution of racism he took to task many Western practices and traditions, especially holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas. His soliloquy on Thanksgiving went as follows:

Now listen, when you celebrate “Thanksgiving”

What you are actually celebratin

Is the proclamation of the Pope of Rome

Who later, in league with Queen Isabella

Sent Cardinal Ximenos to Spain

To murder any blacks that resisted Christianity

These Moors, these black men and women

Were from Baghdad, Turkey

And today, you eat the turkey, for your “Thanksgiving” day

As the European Powers destroyed the Turkeys

Who were the forefathers of your mothers and fathers

Now fight the power, you bitch-ass niggaz!

(starts at 4:39)

Ras has recently put out some new music on his website www.raskass-central.com so I reached out to ask him how he felt about the song “Nature Of The Threat” today and if he is adamantly opposed to having some turkey with the family on GP:

“The song was written really for myself and what I had taken from my outside reading and courses. I was going through my sister’s college textbooks, etc. I’ve had people tell me that their professors use the song in their class. It’s pretty much accurate. That song has a life of its own.

I don’t celebrate any holidays [except] birthdays and New Year’s. But I don’t come in like the Grinch and sh*t on things. I’m not a buzz kill, but me personally I don’t celebrate[holidays].

[On Thanksgiving day] I will be somewhere eating with my twins, it’s an excuse to do that. If I was in L.A. I’d be kicking it around the house. If it was up to me I’d be in the studio.”

So what do you think? Are you in the Thanksgiving conspiracy camp or do you think this is a whole lotta hoo-ha? (or maybe you don’t give a damn about a Pilgrim and just like to eat). Speak on it!

