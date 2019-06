With the forthcoming launch of NBA 2K9 right around the corner, 2K Sports brought out some of the league’s brightest including cover star Kevin Garnett for a launch party at New York’s Red Bull Space.

Other A-listers in attendance included Andre Iguodala (Philadelphia 76ers), Brook Lopez (NJ Nets), Danilo Gallinari (NY Knicks), Rajon Rondo (Boston Celtics), The Cool Kids, DJ UNK, Bobbito and Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt.