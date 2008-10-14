Free Joins Power 105.1 Morning Show

Former 106 and Park personality Free officially joined Power 105.1 in New York as co-host of the Ed Lover Morning Show today (October 14).

Program Director Cadillac Jack spoke on the deal and added his network is assured that Free’s successful, #1 rated run as a BET VJ will translate to the competitive New York radio market.

“Like Ed [Lover], Free is synonymous with Hip-Hop culture and hosted one of the most reputable music programs of all time,” Jack explained to AllHipHop.com. “With a large fan base already established here in NYC, we are confident many listeners will welcome her with open arms.”

After her departure from 106 and Park in 2005, Free went on the following year to produce and host her own LA-based afternoon show, “Free’s World.” In addition, the multi-faceted entertainer founded a production company, WorldBeFree, and the philanthropy-based Free4Life Foundation.

For more on this story go to Allhiphop.com.

Also On The Urban Daily: