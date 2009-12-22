UPDATE: “Fantasia For Real” Trailer

UPDATE: Watch the trailer for “Fantasia For Real” below!

On January 11th, 2010, VH1 will air the premiere of its latest reality series, Fantasia For Real.

The show will chronicle Fantasia Barrino’s life as she works towards a high school equivalency degree.

“Everything that I wrote in the book and I did in my movie kept speaking about me not going back to school. I had been talking about it for so long and I now have a 7-year-old daughter and school is big with me,” the singer told Jawn Murray of BV Buzz. “I go with my 15-year-old brother and I want to show people in my household and every other child that school is important. Fantasia is a 25-year-old young lady that’s out doing her thing and can take the time out to go back and it’s very important because you need that education. I’m gonna do it even if it takes two hours out of my day to sit down with a teacher. I know that I can’t go to school because they’ll probably have a riot in school, but I’m gonna get my diploma.”

