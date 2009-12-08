VIDEO: Pleasure P Responds To Molestation Allegations

Here’s The Video Response From Pleasure P

Pleasure P released this statement to Allhiphop.com denying the rumors of child molestation:

“All of the recent rumors and accusations that are being circulated about me are 100% false,” the Atlantic Records artist said via his attorneys. “They are disgusting and vile; and they are being spread by individuals with their own sick agendas.”

“The purported documents that are also being circulated are forgeries,” continued the statement released by the offices of Meloni & McCaffrey, P.C. in New York. “I have never met or known anyone by the name of “AGoldstein” or Laura Goldstein or Ashley Goldstein, which I believe are fictitious names,” Pleasure P stated. “I have never been represented by an attorney named Goldstein. For someone to go to such depths to assassinate my character and slander my good name is truly criminal. My attorneys are investigating this matter and will take all necessary and appropriate action to protect my name and reputation.”

UPDATE:

Some members of Pretty Ricky responded to blogger Necole Bitchie about the Pleasure P child molestation allegations. Group member Diamond Blue insists that the the group did not want the documents of his conviction sealed, but rather that it was P’s lawyers (obviously).

PREVIOUSLY:

A girl, claiming to be the daughter of Pleasure P’s lawyer, took to Twitter yesterday and launched some serious accusations against Pleasure P. She claimed that Pleasure P was a convicted child molester who had been caught with a 4 year old child before he rose to fame in Pretty Ricky. She believes that he was kicked out of Pretty Ricky for this reason.

Now it’s easy to discount this as just a rumor. However, if you want to do that, then you should explain this Twitter exchange between AGoldsteinGirl and Iamspectacular, aka Spectacular of Pretty Ricky:

“Sealed”?

Like when one’s juvenile records are sealed after turning 18?

That would explain why nothing shows up when doing a search for Pleasure P’s government name, Marcus Cooper, on Florida’s sex offender registry site.

Hmm…

