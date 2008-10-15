Danity Kane: Damaged But Not Beyond Repair

“I still don’t know how I’m going to feed my family,” says Danity Kane member Dawn Richard just moments after MTV’s “Making The Band” live season finale. “Isn’t that awful? Isn’t that just crazy? Like, what just happened? All of this joking and playing aside, this is not funny. This is our lives.”

Dawn, like the countless others who watched the season four finale, found herself questioning the group’s fate after Diddy unexpectantly dismissed group members D. Woods and Aubrey. Unlike previous season endings, there were no splashy performances, Diddy didn’t bother to show up and the sense of family once fostered by the members of the successful quintet appeared fractured.

Despite the apparent disconnect, Dawn feels more ready than ever to get to work. “I would love to continue as Danity Kane, I want to be in this music industry and I never saw this without all five of us in the picture. However, I am beyond all of that now,” says Dawn. “I want to work. And that means I am ready to work when somebody says lets perform. And I’ll perform with whomever is with me. So if no one is gonna get on that train and perform with me as DK then I’m just going to keep going. I would love for everyone to be on the same page, but as you can see, everyone is on a different page… thus, the confusion.”

The new found confidence in Dawn’s voice probably has less to do with this all being some sort of cliff hanging publicity stunt for season five and more to do with the rumblings of her solo CD rumored to be released in February of ’09 while the other members of Danity Kane, “figure it out.”

“There is a lot being said. And what’s funny is I am not even the one that is mentioning it,” says Dawn of the rumors. “I am hearing it from my group members, from Bad Boy, from everywhere. I am flattered and I am honored and if that is the case, then please sign me up.”

Although Dawn is smart enough not to deny or confirm the rumors, she does admit to doing some “project work” with Diddy at Daddy’s House earlier this week for her first quarter solo set.

Interestingly, Dawn may not be able to confirm details of her new CD or whether the new season of “Making The Band” will seek out two new members to replace D. Woods and Aubrey or if Diddy’s new solo project will be next season’s focus, she is sure of one thing and that is the real work is just begun.

“I can’t answer any of that stuff, but what I can tell you is, I’m ready to perform.”–KEVIN R. SCOTT

