Green Lantern & Russell Simmons Present: Yes We Can Mixtape

Every hero needs theme music and DJ Green Lantern has put together a mixtape that the future President of the United States, Barack Obama, can play without hesitation.

Download it HERE

1. Intro 2. David Banner,Busta Rhymes,Talib Kweli “Black President” Rmx pt1 * 3. Barack Obama “Stand Up”* 4. Nas Speaks on Politics 5. Styles P and Cassidy “Make It Out”* 6. Jay-Z Speaks “The American Dream” 7. Barack Obama “One Mic, One People” 8. Russell Simmons Speaks on Obama 9. Joe Budden,Twista,John Mayer “Waiting on the World to Change 2008″ 10. Angie Martinez “Yes We Need A Mixtape!!” 11. Kanye West,Malik Yusef “Promised land 12. Wale,Rhymefest,Christina K, Royce 529 “Black President” RMX Pt2* 13. Barack Obama “My Life”* 14. Jay-z “Lick a Shot”* 15. Russell Simmons on Change 16. Wyclef “Obama for President” 17. Charles Hamilton “The Moment” 18. Find ur Dreams (interlude) * 19. George Bush’s Highlight Reel 20. Mikkey Halsted “King George” * 21. Obama on Hip-Hop 22. Joel Ortiz feat Dante Hawkins “Letter To Obama” * 23. Akon , U.M. “Aint No Sunshine” * 24. Qadir, Dwayne (Invasion) “Its My Time 25. Johnny Polygon (Invasion),Amanda Diva “Colorblind” * 26. Mavado “We Need Barack” * 27. Jay-Z / Gabe Real “What We Need” (Speech) 28. Qadir “Yes We Can” Outro

