What To Watch This Weekend!

Every night, The Urban Daily’s resident TV blogger, Kevin L. Clark, gives you his What To Watch rundown for everything on point that’s on television. Here’s what you should check out for the weekend of October 17th-19th!

FRIDAY:

The Last Maneater: Killer Tigers of India, Animal Planet, 7:00pm –

Thinking that another Kimbo Slice fight wouldn’t be worth wasting excitement? Well, tune in to Animal Planet to check out the wrath and the viciousness of the killer tigers of India. On The Last Maneater, these tigers hunt, kill and eat humans live in mangrove forest swamps of Eastern India. Hear villagers’ harrowing tales of survival and find out what it’s like not living on the top of the food chain at 7:00pm on Animal Planet.

Friday Night Smackdown, MyNetworkTV, 8:00pm –

The WWE Friday night banaza – Smackdown – makes it debut on MyNetworkTV. Jeff Hardy puts life and limb on the line in a dangerous battle with the “Moscow Mauler” Vladimir Kozlov. Meanwhile, appearances from Triple H and The Undertaker help drive up hype for Cyber Sunday.

Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders: Making the Team, CMT, 9:00pm –

The pretty faces of Texas’ and America’s team – The Dallas Cowboys – exude a perfection rarely captured on the field. Over 600 hopefuls try out for their slot at high-flying excitement with precision, flair and talent. Fans of the Cowboys already know what the rest of America needs to find out on Friday at 9:00pm on CMT.

Why I Ran, BIO, 10:00pm –

This spine-tingling show of A&E Biography’s award-winning channel finds viewers tuning in to Why I Ran for their Friday night. At 10:00pm, you and your friends will be witnesses to a high speed car chase that causes several hit and runs and heart-racing chase through an apartment building. Get your adrenaline fix on BIO!

Monty Python’s Flying Circus, BBC, 11:00pm –

The gang comes through with this ultra-funny show known the world over as Monty Python’s Flying Circus. On this Friday night episode, Oscar Wilde, James Whistler, George Bernard Shaw and the future Edward VII exchange euphemisms at a dinner party with some hilarious insight.

SATURDAY:

Napoleon Dynamite, Comedy Central, 7:00pm –

This off-beat and disarmingly funny movie – Napoleon Dynamite – was a Hollywood vehicle for relatively unknown Jon Heder. Napoleon helps his odd-ball friend to get a date and ends up falling for the girl himself. The movie known for “The Dance” kicks off our Saturday night at 7:00pm.

The Wedding Singer, MTV, 8:00pm –

Adam Sandler brings together his group of friends as they all have a blast in making The Wedding Singer. Sandler plays a down-on-his-luck crooner who wishes to woo Drew Barrymore’s character into matrimonial bliss. There’s hope for us still single in the city.

Fire and Ice, Sci-Fi, 9:00pm –

An ice dragon from a distanct magical land unknown to save the world of today from a fire dragon who plans on destroying it. This Sci-Fi original flick may scream “B-Movie,” but it sounds like date night conversational fodder to me! Be sure to check it out at 9:00pm.

Soul Plane, MTV, 10:00pm –

I am going to sit down, grab some space on the couch and just chill out and watch this movie that caused so much hoopla. Soul Plane starring Kevin Hart and Method Man finds these two buddy buying into their own airline business to some mixed results. Points added for having Tom Arnold up in the cut, too. Peep the hilarity at 10:00pm.

Dexter, Showtime, 11:00pm –

The serial killer everyone loves runs into a pedophile and Freebo is charged with a crime that he says he didn’t commit. With a smooth demeanor, Dexter is what to watch for Saturday, October 18th at 11:00pm.

SUNDAY:

60 Minutes, CBS, 7:00pm –

The longest running news cast on CBS has a lot of high profiled interviews for Sunday’s entertainment. Lara Logan interviews Major General Jeffrey Schlosser in Afghanistan where he discusses the increase of enemy personnel. The financial crisis is discussed, as well, by Lesley Stahl.

Super Skinny Me, BBC, 8:00pm –

This graphic account of extreme dieting follows two journalists as they adopt controversial weight-loss methods to drop from a size-8 to a size-0 in just five weeks. Mental and physical effects are highlighted. Check out this interestingly fresh documentary on BBC at 8:00pm.

The Next President: Battlegrounds, CNN, 9:00pm –

An in-depth look at the key battleground states for the 2008 presidential election and race finds CNN sharing a lot of good knowledge to those interested. Voting patterns, demographics and the importance of Ohio in this crucial time are spotlighted at 9:00pm on CNN.

Crash, Starz, 10:00pm –

This repeat episode of the TV adaptation of the award-winning film of the same name finds this opener as startling as the flick. A Korean man is murdered and Axel (Nick Tarabay) is on the case. The rest of this five degrees of separation show is set to incite people and turn them on their ear as Crash will be on Starz at 10:00pm.

The Life and Times of Tim, HBO, 11:00pm –

This HBO animated short is hilarious, witty and damn entertaining. Tim – who knows what he does, really – points out the social norms and misnomers that are typically taboo for most to talk about and discuss. If you’re hip or even a little bit hype – you’ll laugh out loud to this Seinfeld made on canvas at 11:00pm.

