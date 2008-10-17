Clean Your Ears With Free Q-Tip!!

VH1 Soul is filming a very special concert featuring Q-TIP and the network is giving his biggest fans a chance at FREE tickets. Click for details!

If you are a HUGE fan of Q-TIP and would like the opportunity to receive FREE Tickets to this concert, please reply back to VH1Soul@GothamCasting.com

and include the following:

NAME:

AGE(must be at least 18):

PHONE:

RECENT PHOTO:

GUEST NAMES( UP TO TWO):

MAKE SURE TO PUT “Q-TIP” IN THE SUBJECT LINE OF YOUR EMAIL!!

You can bring up to TWO guests with you, if you can confirm that they will definitely be using the ticket!

The show is taping on Thursday, October 23rd.

The Check in time is 6:30PM, and it is filming in NYC

These tickets will go FAST, so reply back soon!

Upon receiving your email, we will contact you with all of the final details, should you receive tickets.

Also, don’t miss the brand new music video from Q-Tip: “Move” directed by Rik Cordero

Move

