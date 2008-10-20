What To Watch Monday: 10.20.08

Every night, The Urban Daily’s resident TV blogger, Kevin L. Clark, gives you his What To Watch rundown for everything on point that’s on television. Here’s what you should check out for Monday, October 20th!

The Confederate States of America, IFC, 7:00pm –

This provacative mockumentary is about what would happen if Obama doesn’t get elected… Just kidding. It’s about what would happen if the South won the war and if slavery was never abolished. Some thought-provoking humor during this “interesting” time in American politics and world history. Sit down and check it out on IFC at 7:00pm.

Countdown with Keith Olbermann, MSNBC, 8:00pm –

Has the world been changed by Colin Powell? If so, I’m pretty sure that Keith Olbermann will have something witty to say about it. After rants about Hillary Clinton, Dubya and his color commentary of Sarah Palin and Tina Fey – “Special Comment” has turned into the must watch segment of this highly informative, yet hilarious show that you can watch on MSNBC at 8:00pm.

Entourage, HBO, 9:00pm –

That sneaky guy Ari is a rotten one sometimes, but I guess in Hollywood, anything goes… On Entourage, Ari makes big after a funeral while Vince gets lucky with a supermodel during a photo shoot for a major fashion house. Get all this and more Turtle at 9:00pm!

Hip-Hop Legacies: A DJ Tribute, BET, 10:00pm –

BET has finally showed love to the architects of hip-hop. Hip-Hop Legacies: A DJ Tribute tracks the evolution of the minds behind the wheel of steel as technology changed the music from cuttin’ and scratchin’ to Serato and MP3’s. Kid Capri better be there… Tune in to this special occasion on BET at 10:00pm.

Real Chance of Love, VH1, 11:00pm –

If you’re crazy enough than you too can get a show on VH1. Brothers Real and Chance lamp it up with 17 lucky or lovelorn females on Real Chance of Love. How popular will this show become? We’ll see… You can judge for yourself at 11:00pm.

Also On The Urban Daily: