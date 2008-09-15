Kelis Acquitted of Disorderly Conduct

R&B singer Kelis was acquitted of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest charges yesterday (September 11) in a Miami court.

Kelis, who is married to controversial rapper Nas, was granted the judgment of acquittal after evidence submitted during her trial that refuted prosecutors accounts.

She was originally arrested on March 2 of 2007 in Miami and was accused of screaming racial epitaphs and lunging towards two female officers, who were posing as prostitutes.

The judge ruled that there was no basis for her arrest.

To read a statemtent from Kelis go to Allhiphop.com.

Also On The Urban Daily: