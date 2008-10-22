What To Watch Wednesday: 10.22.08

Every night, The Urban Daily’s resident TV blogger, Kevin L. Clark, gives you his What To Watch rundown for everything on point that’s on television. Here’s what you should check out for Wednesday, October 22th!

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape?, HBO, 7:00pm –

This tale about a loner and his dysfunctional family, including a mentally handicap brother, played by Leonardo DiCaprio, and their reclusive mother is one of heart ache, laughter and eventually closure. Johnny Depp and DiCaprio’s performances were hailed in this movie and you can see why – tonight – at 7:00pm.

World Series: Philadelphia Phillies vs. Tampa Bay Rays, FOX, 8:00pm –

I’m not much of a baseball fan, but for those that haven’t been following this topsy-turvy MLB season, you be scratching your head at this interesting World Series lineup. The Philadelphia Phillies look to do it again versus the scrappy Tampa Bay Rays as Game 1 of the World Series is underway at 8:00pm on FOX.

Stylista, CW, 9:00pm –

This America’s Next Top Model-esque show with an attitude opens up with cat fights, name calling and plenty of things that’d make a church man blush. Tonight, the 11 hopefuls looking to win the affection of their judges are judged themselves as they must revamp their wardrobe and get their intern on for a worldwide audience at 9:00pm.

Dirty, Sexy, Money, ABC, 10:00pm –

ABC’s newest and hottest show since Desperate Housewives is making a splash with tonight’s episode. Nick is not pleased to see his estranged mother’s name on the prosecutor’s list as he prepared to defend Letitia. Meanwhile, Patrick wants to tell the truth about Ellen’s death, but Tripp objects. Be sure to catch all the soap opera drama tonight on ABC.

Sons of Anarchy, FX, 11:00pm –

The boys at SAMCRO must scramble up some dinero to come up with their Charleton Heston contribution, but unbeknownst to them – the Mayans and Nords make steps to make their alliance stronger. With all that and Jax having a hard time with Tara, the sparks are sure to fly and you better be there to watch Sons of Anarchy – tonight – at 11:00pm.

