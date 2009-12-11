Do Rap Careers Have A Shelf-Life?

The decade is dawning and now is the time that we will be bombarded with the most popular songs from 2000-present. And when we see the rappers/hip-hop artist on the list it begs the question, where are they now? Gone are the days of EPMD’s ‘I stick to underground, keep the crossover,’ because now crossover means big dollars once an artist gets mainstream airplay and endorsements. Where are many of the artists who started the decade out with the mainstream-pop appeal? They now have almost no airplay or can only do small underground venues.

If we use history as our guide, it seems that after about three years they will expire—like a bag of Doritos. Either the big bad, hit making “machine” kicks them out by no longer promoting and marketing their work as much, or the angst-ridden artist on the inside self-destructs and they become jail birds. Either way, Jay-Z and LL Cool J, two artists who enjoy success for ten plus years in the rap game, are the exceptions not the rule. We know that the fault can not always lay with the artist, maybe we (the audience) just moved on to the next big thing that was younger, more hunger, and even more hood then the last. We ask you: Do Rappers Have A Shelf Life?

Let’s Take a Walk Down “where are they now” lane: