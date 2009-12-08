Eminem: Best Selling Artist Of The 2000s

Eminem has edged out The Beatles as the number one selling artist of the 2000s with 32.2 million albums sold in the last ten years according to Nielsen SoundScan. The Beatles are a close second with 30 million albums sold.

Though he may have sold more albums in total than The Fab Four, they out rank him on the best selling records of the decade. The Beatles’ #1’s compilation sold 11.5 million. Eminem slides down to numbers four and five on this list. 2000’s The Marshall Mathers LP sold 10.2 million copies, landing at number four. 2002’s The Eminem Show landed at number five, selling 9.8 million copies.

Read more at USAToday.com

