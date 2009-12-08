UPDATE: Tiger’s Mother-In-Law Rushed To Hospital

UPDATE:

From CNN:

Orlando, Florida — Tiger Woods’ mother-in-law was admitted to a hospital early Tuesday with a stomach ailment after a 911 call was made from the golfer’s home, a hospital spokesman said.

Dan Yates from Health Central Hospital in Ocoee, Florida, said doctors are still evaluating Barbro Holmberg, who is in stable condition.

No further details on the condition of Holmberg — the mother of Woods’ wife, Elin Nordegren — were immediately available.

FROM MSNBC:

WINDERMERE, Fla. – Fire department medics responded early Tuesday to a 911 call at Tiger Woods’ Orlando-area home and took an adult to the hospital.

Local news reports described the patient as a middle-aged woman with blond hair, but the identity of the patient has not been disclosed, the New York Times said.

An emergency dispatcher took the call from Woods’ home at 2:35 a.m. and transferred it to Orange County Fire Rescue, Orange County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Jim Solomons told The Associated Press.

An adult patient was taken to Health Central Hospital in Ocoee, the same place Woods was treated after he crashed his sport utility vehicle outside his home last month, fire rescue spokeswoman Genevieve Latham said. The patient’s condition was not immediately known.

Woods’ agent, Mark Steinberg, did not immediately respond to an e-mail requesting comment.

Read more at MSNBC.

See also:

Tiger Woods: “I Have Let My Family Down”

UPDATE: Tiger Left Voicemail For Waitress

UPDATE: Tiger Woods Says Crash Was “My Fault”

Also On The Urban Daily: