WEB CRAWLING: Is Chris Brown’s Graffiti A Work Of Art?

Chris Brown’s third solo album Graffiti is in stores today. Like most fans of a star immersed in scandal, supporters of Brown will have to find a way to separate the man’s actions from his music. But is Graffiti good enough to make people forget? Read on and let us know your thoughts.

THE GOOD:

“On his first album since his infamous altercation with then-girlfriend Rihanna, Chris Brown sounds genuinely remorseful. He pleads for forgiveness, understanding, and some time off.” SPIN.com

“Brown spends most of the rest of “Graffiti” in upbeat party mode, which given the clumsy audacity of “Famous Girl” was probably a wise decision…”-The L.A. Times

“With his actions this year, Chris Brown strapped cement boots on the zero-gravity pleasures pop music is meant to provide. Graffiti won’t magically fix that, but at its best moments, it still floats”-Entertainment Weekly

“It’s a commendable effort from one of R&B’s youngest singers. The album’s individual tracks are greater than the sum of the parts.” HipHopDX.com

THE BAD:

“…given his limited abilities, much of the album never takes flight, instead recycling the usual slick touches and arrangements.”-The Houston Chronicle

“But as unfair as it sounds, the Rihanna incident has made it impossible to hear him in the same way; the sweetness that animated songs like 2008’s “Forever” is now a hard sell.”- Rollingstone

Brown will always have a hardcore group of urban fans who will stick with him, at least until he completely loses his teen appeal, but the mainstream America that once made him a superstar has left him behind, and on Graffiti he doesn’t give them any reason to come back. DJBooth.Net