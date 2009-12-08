Tiger Accused Of Having Orgies And A Bastard Child On The Way

Affairs are like roaches. Once you find one there’s a whole bunch more waiting to be found. Now Tiger is accused of having orgies and having a bastard child on the way. Here’s what blogger Nik Richie had to say.

**Did I really just get a phone call from a “Friend of a Friend” asking how much to keep my nose out of it. Sorry, but I am not one of these dumb Vegas tramps. I don’t care that Tiger Woods was having orgies at The Palms on multiple occasions under the name Roy or that the night I was at Tao he knocked up some Vegas trash. I don’t want to be on the payroll from the man “with the black suit”… I am more worried about the environment and concerned about how that Tree is doing that Tiger penetrated in front of his warm home. Take your hush money and shove it up your ass.

