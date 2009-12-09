UPDATE: Nicki Minaj Denies Rumors That She Slept With Remy Ma

UPDATE: Nicki Minaj took to twitter to deny these rumors, but some bloggers are still convinced it’s her……

I’m going on record calling “bullsh*t” on this one. However, folks are starting to suggest that this video from three years ago of a young lady saying she slept with Remy Ma was actually Nicki Minaj. [CLICK HERE] A rep from Nicki’s label has issued a stern “no comment” on this but what do you think? Is this really Super Thug Barbie, or somebody with cataracts starting trouble?

