Did Tiger Woods Use The Same Pimp As Jordan And Barkley?

Okay major drama. I was reading a post at The Dirty about this guy Bob Mancari who served as a pimp for Jordan, Woods and Barkley. He would arrange for girls to come meet with Woods and other celebrities in Vegas and sleep with them. Now a couple hours later, I see the guy Nik Richie, who posted about Tiger, has been getting death threats and mysteriously the post disappeared.

Mancari works for the Bellagio nad is a famous Casino host. He is friends with Michael Jordan and a number of celebrities. Was Mancari behind the death threats that made thedirty take off their post about him pimping for Tiger Woods? Some drama is going on.

