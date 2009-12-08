Chamillionaire Heads To Fort Hood To Help Heal Community

Grammy award winning rapper Chamillionaire will take part in the Fort Hood Community Strong Day, an event designed to uplift the spirits of the Fort Hood community in the wake of a deadly shooting on the army base.

Chamillionaire will be joined by Nick Jonas, Gary Sinise and the Lt. Dan Band, Dana Carvey, Zac Brown Band at the Hood Stadium on December 11th.

The free event will feature food, games, free carnival rides and entertainment designed to heal the community.

Over 349,000 military personnel, family members, retirees and civilian employees call the Fort Hood home.

The community, which is the largest Army post in American, was shocked on November 5th when Major Nidal Hasan open fire on unarmed soldiers killing 13 and injuring over two dozen others.

