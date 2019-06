Check out brand new music from Jamie Foxx’s upcoming album. “Winner” features a guest spot from Justin Timberlake (when are you dropping a new album, buddy?) and has all the makings of a hit single.

You’ll be hearing this one a lot!

Jamie Foxx was on Lopez Tonight awhile back and spoke about the creation of this track. Fast forward about 7 minutes into the below clip. Hilarious!

Shouts to Rap Radar!