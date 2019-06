Holy Video Feedback, Flaco! Mos Def aka Pretty Flaco aka Flaco Bey aka Black Dante just released a new video for the song “Supermagic” and it’s quite a trippy two and a quarter minutes. The song, from Mos’ excellent The Ecstatic album, is as dope as we’ve all come to expect from Mos after all these years.

The Ecstatic was also recently nominated for the Best Rap Album award at the 2010 Grammy Awards.

