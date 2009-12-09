Rakim: “I Would Have Put A Hole In Big Daddy Kane”

In a recent interview with BET.com Rakim was asked about the battle that never was with fellow hip-hop legend Big Daddy Kane.

“That would have been a hell of a battle, man,” he said. “We was talking bout that today as well. I think the difference between me and Kane, Kane was more of a punchline rapper…and some of my rhymes you had to wait ’til you play it 10 times, rewind it and figure out what I was doing. I don’t know, man. Honestly, you would have had different opinions of who you thought won.”

I personally think that in a face-to-face battle Kane would come out on top because, as Rakim said, he is a witty MC that would get the crowd on his side. However, if there were recorded songs a-la “Ether” vs “The Takeover” I’d give the edge to Rakim. Either way Ra is confident that he would prevail.

“But as far as I’m concerned, I would have put a new hole in my dude’s…nah mean?” he added jokingly. “I love you, my dude.”

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE VIDEO OF RAKIM SPEAKING ON THE BATTLE THAT COULD HAVE BEEN.

Who do you think would win in a battle between Rakim and Big Daddy Kane? Would the outcome be different in ’88 than 2009? Speak on it!

Also On The Urban Daily: