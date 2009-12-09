Want To Cheat On Your Girl? There’s An App For That

If only Tiger Woods had an app to get those numbers out of his phone, he wouldn’t be in so much trouble. So here’s an App we developed at Thats Whats Up that can help guys get away with cheating on their girls without their phones giving them away.
Watch The Video
More From The Cast Of That Whats Up
Poet Sugar Johnson Makes his presence felt. For more from Sugar: http://www.facebook.com/sugarjohnson
From Caktuz..?13’z new mixtape Skinz vs. Demonz, dropping Dec. 16th on AMAS/ Block Starz Music.
Check out more New Music + Video from this project here: http://www.wix.com/caktuz/Skinz-vs-Demonz-Mixtape-Preview
From Caktuz..?13’z new studio album, GOD*Z PORNO, falling from grace Bloody Sunday Feb.14th 2010
Previously On Thats Whats Up
Black Vampires Say “Twilight” Is Racist
Weed The Wonderdrug Vs. Prescription Pills
How Rappers Can Avoid Getting Busted For Guns
Beware The h1h0 Virus: The Chickenhead Flu
Sitcom Pornstars And Hermaphrodites