Game Pledges Allegiance To Pharrell With New Tat

Game decided that he doesn’t do enough name dropping that he decided to let his arms help pick up the slack. He’s been talking a lot lately about his recent studio sessions with Pharrell, and has enjoyed them so much that he had Pharrell’s “Star Trak” logo tattooed on to his arm.

Pharrell is also serving as executive producer of Game’s forthcoming The R.E.D. Album, due out February 16th.

Thank God RapUp.com was there to take a ton of pics, or else I probably wouldn’t believe it.

