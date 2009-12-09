Stalker Sent Ashanti Over 30 Dirty Text Messages

An Indiana man has been locked up by New York authorities for stalking and harassing R & B superstar Ashanti and her family.

Cops say Devar Hurd sent more than 30 disgusting text messages in which he describes pleasuring himself while thinking of the sexy singer and her mom and sisters.

The barrage of filth allegedly began in May, when Hurd is charged with first “sexting” Ashanti’s mother, Tina Douglas, of Glen Cove LI.

“Hey Tina baby, how u doing sexy,” Hurd, 31, text messaged Tina Douglas’ cell phone.

“Tell Shani I’m coming straight home from work to put in sum overtime. U know how I do, LOL.”

The next day, he texted over to the mom a picture of his exposed genitals, and this message: “Here’s a pic I had laying around for the ladies in sum of my birthday suit lol.”

It went quickly downhill from there, according to prosecutors, who have offered Hurd a one-year sentence in exchange for a guilty plea.

