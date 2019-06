Rachel True, the actress who played Mary Jane in the film Half Baked and Mona on the sitcom “Half & Half,” was granted a temporary restraining order against a female stalker who showed up at her house with a rather large sex toy and wanted to engage in sexual activities with True using a cobra.

Yes, the rather poisonous snake…

Ouch.

Spotted at TMZ

