R. Kelly Working On His Autobiography

From The Associated Press

R. Kelly is writing more chapters, only this time, it’s not for his “Trapped” saga, but for a new memoir.

The 42-year-old singer, writer and producer says in a statement issued Wednesday that he is working on an autobiography with David Ritz that will “tell it like it is.”

He has a lot to talk about. He’s one of the best-selling recording artists in history but also one of the most controversial.

The book promises to go through all his drama, including child pornography charges that ended with an acquittal.

The autobiography is untitled right now, just like his new CD. It’s scheduled for release by Tavis Smiley’s SmileyBooks in 2011.