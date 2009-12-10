Gangsta Boo Charged In Robbery; Released On $100k Bond

Memphis rapper Gangsta Boo turned herself in to authorities on Tuesday (December 7) in connection with the robbery of an Olive Branch, Mississippi retail store.

Gangsta Boo, born Lola Mitchell, was arrested and released on $100,000 bond after she was charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

https://theurbandaily.cassiuslife.com/external/js/gallery/281977

Police are investigating Gangsta Boo’s role in the armed robbery of a Dollar General store on July 23.

One man, Marcus Curtis, 30, has been arrested and charged as the gunman who committed the crime.

Read more @Allhiphop.com