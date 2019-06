Nelly and Ashanti have been broken up for a while now and Nelly hasn’t wasted time getting it in with a new girl. Bossip.com says that Nelly has been hooking up with model Jessica Rabbit! And all Ashanti got was a stalker…

Take a look at our hot Jessica Rabbit photos below:

Want more vixens? Peep our video vixen gallery:

Check out Nelly’s stripper birthday party!

Nelly brings back the wop dance!