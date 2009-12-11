Update: Bandit Gets Nelly For Electronics, Video Games

UPDATE: From Allhiphop.com

Police have released more details surrounding an early morning burglary at the home of Saint Louis rapper Nelly.

Police received a 911 call around 7:00 this morning from occupants inside of the residence who reported that a man was breaking into the mansion.

One of the men inside the home confronted the intruder who fled with a duffel bag full of electronics, video games other items belonging to Nelly.

Police said the man fled in a black GMC Yukon and witnesses reported seeing a vehicle matching the description in the area a short time later.

Nelly was not home during the intrusion according to reports.

From TMZ

We’re told 12 officers, a helicopter unit and a K-9 squad have been patrolling the area after a female in the home reported that she saw a young man “fleeing” from the residence.

